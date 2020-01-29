Home
Clouds stay with us on Thursday
Clouds stay with us on Thursday
Posted: Jan 29, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
After light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning the clouds have continued to stay with us . Temperatures continued to stay on the cool side as high's only reached into the lower 30's.
