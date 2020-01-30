Clear

Super Bowl divides family's fandom, while bringing them together

Super Bowl divides family's fandom while bringing them together

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 9:09 AM
Updated: Jan 30, 2020 9:09 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
After light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning the clouds have continued to stay with us . Temperatures continued to stay on the cool side as high's only reached into the lower 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories