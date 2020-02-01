Will Walker day 2 in Miami

Just how warm we get tomorrow will depend on when the cloud cover dissipates. It looks like the most northern parts of northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas will be the last to say goodbye to that cloud cover. Highs there will be in the lower to middle 50s by 4pm. St. Joesph and further south will get a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures while they last because a cool down in coming next week. The system is going to bring highs down to the mid 30s and lower and it will bring our next chance for wintry precipitation.

Radar Temperatures Alerts