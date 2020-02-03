Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SJSD Crime Prevention

Sgt. Roy Hoskins joins us with tips on how to stay safe while your finding your Valentines Day date.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 7:09 PM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 7:09 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly
Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Monday night into Tuesday a storm system will move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. The snow will start that morning and continue through the evening hours.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories