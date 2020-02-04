Clear
Cold temperatures and light snow return

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 5:58 AM
Updated: Feb 4, 2020 5:58 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Monday night into Tuesday a storm system will move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. The snow will start that morning and continue through the evening hours.
