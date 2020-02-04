Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Edward Jones

Mark Matthews of Edward Jones is in the KQ2 Studio to debunk some common Social Security Myths.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 7:09 AM
Updated: Feb 4, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Curtis Couldry
Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Monday night into Tuesday a storm system will move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. The snow will start that morning and continue through the evening hours.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories