Southside Rotary
Martial Thevenot joins us from Southside Rotary to talk about their upcoming chili cookoff.
Posted: Feb 5, 2020 6:57 PM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 6:57 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade 2020: Time, Route
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade 2020: Time, Route
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade 2020: Time, Route
Fans wait for Chiefs parade to roll through Kansas City
Fans can ride with St. Joseph bus company to KC Chiefs parade
Mitt Romney becomes first GOP senator to support convicting Trump in impeachment trial
Small Chiefs fans show major spirit in northwest Missouri
A chase along the Kansas City Chiefs' parade route ends with suspects in custody
St. Joseph School District cancels classes Wednesday for Chiefs Super Bowl parade
Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph: St. James priest dies by suicide