Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Friends of the Shelter
Friends of the Shelter joins us with some adoptable 4 legged friends.
Posted: Feb 7, 2020 7:08 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 7:08 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly
Saint Joseph
Overcast
28°
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
23°
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
28°
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
27°
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
27°
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
High pressure will try to move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri as we head into the weekend but a weak disturbance will give us a few clouds. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 40s and 50s for next week.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
SJSD board agrees major work needed on school boundary maps
Platte County jury convicts woman who murdered ex-husband
Riverside superintendent takes new job at North Lyon County
Buchanan Co. jury finds man guilty in car and shooting cases
Sheriff's Office warns of latest phone scam
One displaced after fire on S.12th Street.
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade 2020: Time, Route
Life-long Chiefs' fans watch celebratory parade
Counselors highlight advocates on National Counselors Week
St. Joseph chiefs fans bused to Super Bowl Victory parade.