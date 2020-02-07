Clear

Northwest continues to get better

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 11:36 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 11:36 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
High pressure will try to move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri as we head into the weekend but a weak disturbance will give us a few clouds. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 40s and 50s for next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories