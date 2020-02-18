Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A cooler Tuesday ahead

A cooler Tuesday ahead

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 5:57 AM
Updated: Feb 18, 2020 5:57 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Temperatures today were above normal across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A south wind pushed temperatures into the mid to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories