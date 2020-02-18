Clear

Light snow possible Wednesday

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 3:18 PM
Updated: Feb 18, 2020 3:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 40°
Wednesday afternoon another cold front will be making its way towards us and could bring us a few areas of light snow. Colder temperatures will last with highs in the lower 30s through Thursday.
