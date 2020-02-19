Clear

Cooler temperatures continue today

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 5:56 AM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 5:56 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 13°
Fairfax
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 15°
Wednesday afternoon another cold front will be making its way towards us and could bring us a few areas of light snow. Colder temperatures will last with highs in the lower 30s through Thursday.
