Clear

lafayette wins share of mec

lafayette wins share of mec

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 9:33 AM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 9:33 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 13°
Wednesday afternoon another cold front will be making its way towards us and could bring us a few areas of light snow. Colder temperatures will last with highs in the lower 30s through Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories