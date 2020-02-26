Clear
Mild temperatures return on Thursday

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 2:56 PM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 2:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday but the clouds will increase Thursday night. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.
