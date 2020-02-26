Home
Mild temperatures return on Thursday
Mild temperatures return on Thursday
Posted: Feb 26, 2020 2:56 PM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 2:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
39°
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
36°
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
39°
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
36°
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
38°
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday but the clouds will increase Thursday night. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
