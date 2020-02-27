Clear

A warmer Thursday ahead

A warmer Thursday ahead

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 6:28 AM
Updated: Feb 27, 2020 6:28 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Few Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday but the clouds will increase Thursday night. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories