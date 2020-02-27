Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Trailer Home Fire (2-26-20)
Trailer Home Fire (2-26-20)
Posted: Feb 27, 2020 8:07 AM
Updated: Feb 27, 2020 8:07 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Overcast
32°
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
30°
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
32°
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
32°
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
30°
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday but the clouds will increase Thursday night. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
One dead, two seriously injured in crash near Fairfax
Outage affects United Fiber customers including first responders
Rape kits sent for testing to help clear St. Joseph area backlog
How novel coronavirus spread through the Shincheonji religious group in South Korea
Family of Arial Starcher Seek Answers
Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in fatal crash in St. Joseph
Aggressive fire destroys south St. Joseph home
Police: Driver of stolen vehicle charged in crash that seriously injured one person
Family hires private investigator to find missing puppy
Fire destroys south St. Joseph trailer home