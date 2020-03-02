Clear

Lewis & Clark Prepares for Flooding (2-28-20)

Lewis & Clark Prepares for Flooding (2-28-20)

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 9:17 AM
Updated: Mar 2, 2020 9:17 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s as we start the work week. We should be dry as we go into Monday and a little cloudy to begin the week but we will start to warm back up into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories