Clear

Sunny and dry Tuesday

Sunny and dry Tuesday

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 3:09 PM
Updated: Mar 2, 2020 3:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 49°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 49°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 49°
A cold front has moved through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday morning bringing with it cooler air and clouds to the area. Temperatures were only in the 50s for highs with a northwest wind keeping us cool.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories