Clear

Edward Jones

Josh Royeton from Edward Jones joins us with some financial advice.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 6:45 PM
Updated: Mar 2, 2020 6:45 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
A cold front has moved through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday morning bringing with it cooler air and clouds to the area. Temperatures were only in the 50s for highs with a northwest wind keeping us cool.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories