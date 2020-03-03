Clear

Edward Jones

Mark Matthews of Edward Jones is in the KQ2 Studio to provide further investing tips.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 7:12 AM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Curtis Couldry
Saint Joseph
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
A cold front has moved through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday morning bringing with it cooler air and clouds to the area. Temperatures were only in the 50s for highs with a northwest wind keeping us cool.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories