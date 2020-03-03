Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
I-29 Accident (3-2-20)
I-29 Accident (3-2-20)
Posted: Mar 3, 2020 8:04 AM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 8:04 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
46°
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
43°
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
46°
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
45°
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
44°
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
A cold front has moved through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday morning bringing with it cooler air and clouds to the area. Temperatures were only in the 50s for highs with a northwest wind keeping us cool.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
9 people are dead and numerous homes are destroyed after a tornado tore through Tennessee overnight
Two 79-year-olds seriously injured in DeKalb County crash
Multi-vehicle crash on I-29 reminds drivers to pay attention in construction zones
Doniphan County emergency personnel stage mock D.U.I. for students
A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases
House fire sends one to hospital
Business struck by bullets Saturday night
McDonald's is giving away free Egg McMuffins just as Wendy's launches breakfast
Chronic illnesses triggering lawsuits against MGP, site of 2016 Atchison, Kansas industrial accident
Lewis and Clark village prepares for new flood season amid damage from last