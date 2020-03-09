Clear

A rainy start to the week

A rainy start to the week

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 6:29 AM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 6:29 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
Rain chances move in Monday with a half to three quarters of an inch possible. Temperatures stay on the mild side this week in the mid-50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories