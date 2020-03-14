Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Local sports
Local sports
Posted: Mar 14, 2020 10:58 PM
Updated: Mar 14, 2020 10:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Overcast
36°
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
36°
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
36°
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
34°
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
36°
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Mostly cloudy skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloudy skies around we struggled to warm up. A cloudy sky to start Sunday with the clouds around we will only see highs in the 40s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
Closings and Cancellations
Insurance company closed after employee potentially exposed to person who tested positive for novel coronavirus.
Missouri has four confirmed cases of coronavirus
St. Joseph mayor addresses city on COVID-19
Local businesses address COVID-19 in special meeting
Governor Parson confirms fifth coronavirus case in Missouri
Missouri American Water halts water shut-offs
Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House says
Organizations prepare to feed families if coronavirus leads to closures
Gov. Parson declares state of emergency due to coronavirus