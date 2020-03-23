Clear
Rain moves in on Tuesday

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 3:49 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 3:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Tuesday morning and afternoon. A good looking Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
