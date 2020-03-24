Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS Coronavirus: Missouri state prison inmate positive for COVID-19
Full Story
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
City Passes Price Gouging Ordinance (3-23-20)
City Passes Price Gouging Ordinance (3-23-20)
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 9:10 AM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 9:10 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Overcast
43°
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
43°
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
43°
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
40°
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
43°
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Tuesday morning and afternoon. A good looking Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
Coronavirus: Missouri state prison inmate positive for COVID-19
Missouri Department of Health & Human Services Coronavirus Map
Shelter in place ordinance: Who's affected?
City of St. Joseph to issue shelter-in-place ordinance 12:01 a.m. Tuesday
Senate Democrats block stimulus bill, Pelosi unveils new proposal
Clinton County coronavirus case could be instance of community spread, health official said
Driver killed in officer-involved shooting identified
First presumptive positive case of coronavirus reported in Clinton County
St. Joseph ordered to stay at home
Safety of takeout food during coronavirus pandemic