Clear
BREAKING NEWS BREAKING Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Shelter in place ordinance day one

day one of the city's Shelter In Place ordinance is in effect

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 6:45 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 6:45 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson
Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Thursday night and Friday morning. A warmer looking weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories