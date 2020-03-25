Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Triumph Donated Pork (3-25-20)

Triumph Donated Pork (3-25-20)

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 9:35 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 9:35 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Thursday night and Friday morning. A warmer looking weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories