Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where-to-Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where-to-Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Senior Living Cabin Fever (3-25-20)
Senior Living Cabin Fever (3-25-20)
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 9:37 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 9:37 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
51°
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
48°
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
51°
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
54°
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
52°
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Thursday night and Friday morning. A warmer looking weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
MO Covid-19 cases grow by 100+ in one day
Atchison Co., Missouri reports first Covid-19 positive case
Missouri Department of Health & Human Services Coronavirus Map
People in St. Joseph learn to cope with Shelter in place ordinance
City of St. Joseph to issue shelter-in-place ordinance 12:01 a.m. Tuesday
Coronavirus deaths in the US could reach peak in three weeks, epidemiologist says
Restaurant gives back to nurses and doctors
Coronavirus: First case confirmed in Doniphan County
Social distancing forcing local businesses to adapt
Shelter in place ordinance: Who's affected?