Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A cloudy Thursday ahead

A cloudy Thursday ahead

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 5:58 AM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 5:58 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Thursday night and Friday morning. A warmer looking weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories