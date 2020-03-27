Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Community gifts 4-year-old girl with parade after final round of chemotherapy
Community gifts 4-year-old girl with parade after final round of chemotherapy
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 10:32 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 10:32 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Overcast
51°
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
48°
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
51°
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
51°
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
49°
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 49°
More Weather
We are watching a couple of disturbances that will be giving us a good chance for rain and a few thunderstorms as we go into your Friday night and Saturday morning. A warmer looking Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
City confirms two positive coronavirus cases in St. Joseph
Coronavirus hits Northwest Health Services, positive test confirmed
Governor signs executive order to mobilize National Guard to assist with coronavirus response
Latest state numbers: Missouri confirms 670 coronavirus cases
Missouri Governor faces criticism for not issuing statewide stay-at-home order
St. Joseph School District announces school closure through April 24
United Electric announces changes to help members during coronavirus crisis
Missouri Department of Health & Human Services Coronavirus Map
Availability of coronavirus testing in Missouri questioned
City of St. Joseph to issue shelter-in-place ordinance 12:01 a.m. Tuesday