Increasing clouds going into your Monday

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 8:34 PM
Updated: Mar 29, 2020 8:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Maryville
Savannah
Cameron
Fairfax
Clouds increase going into Monday afternoon as another low pressure system moves through the region. This system will bring a slight chance for showers for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
