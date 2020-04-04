Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor Parson orders statewide stay-at-home order Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sundell commits to Kansas State

Sundell commits to Kansas State

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 1:22 PM
Updated: Apr 4, 2020 1:22 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Temperatures will start to warm back up on Saturday with highs reaching back into the 50's. Another big warm up is headed our way as we go into Sunday and the first part of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories