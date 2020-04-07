Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Missouri COVID 19 Update (4--7-20)

Missouri COVID 19 Update (4--7-20)

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 5:32 PM
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 5:32 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 86°
A sunny and warm Tuesday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and above normal temperatures were found across the area Tuesday afternoon and will remain on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories