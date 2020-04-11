Clear
Rain chances and colder temperatures

Posted: Apr 11, 2020 9:58 PM
Updated: Apr 11, 2020 9:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
A storm system moved through the region Saturday night bringing cooler temperatures with it. Showers and thunderstorm chances continue Sunday with temperatures increasing to near 60 by noon and then falling to the mid 40s for the rest of the day.
