Saint Joseph Broken Clouds 48° Hi: 49° Lo: 29° Feels Like: 43° More Weather Maryville Few Clouds 45° Hi: 46° Lo: 24° Feels Like: 37° More Weather Savannah Broken Clouds 48° Hi: 47° Lo: 27° Feels Like: 43° More Weather Cameron Scattered Clouds 46° Hi: 47° Lo: 29° Feels Like: 39° More Weather Fairfax Broken Clouds 49° Hi: 48° Lo: 24° Feels Like: 42° More Weather

A freeze warning was in effect for much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday morning. The clouds have returned across the area but the cold air still continues to be found. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area through the remainder of the week.