Saint Joseph Broken Clouds 64° Hi: 69° Lo: 41° Feels Like: 64° More Weather Maryville Few Clouds 66° Hi: 68° Lo: 39° Feels Like: 66° More Weather Savannah Broken Clouds 64° Hi: 68° Lo: 40° Feels Like: 64° More Weather Cameron Scattered Clouds 64° Hi: 67° Lo: 41° Feels Like: 64° More Weather Fairfax Scattered Clouds 68° Hi: 70° Lo: 39° Feels Like: 68° More Weather

A weak front will movethrough northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday. The region will see increasing clouds and a slight chance for showers going into Monday morning. Clouds gradually clear Monday afternoon and temperatures will reach the mid 60s.