Clear
Sunny forecast for Tuesday

Posted: Apr 20, 2020 2:49 PM
Updated: Apr 20, 2020 2:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 71°
The next chance for precipitation comes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This system could bring widespread rain and an embedded thunderstorm. Temperatures for the week ahead will continue to hold near normal to slightly below.
