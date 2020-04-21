Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mandatory Mask Usage (4-20-20)

Mandatory Mask Usage (4-20-20)

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 8:14 AM
Updated: Apr 21, 2020 8:14 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 49°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 49°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 48°
The next chance for precipitation comes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This system could bring widespread rain and an embedded thunderstorm. Temperatures for the week ahead will continue to hold near normal to slightly below.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories