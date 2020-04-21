Clear
Rain is back in the forecast on Wednesday

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: Apr 21, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
The best chance for precipitation comes Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. This system could bring widespread rain and an embedded thunderstorm. Temperatures for the week ahead will continue to hold near normal to slightly below.
