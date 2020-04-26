Clear
Rain chances overnight Sunday

Posted: Apr 26, 2020 9:27 PM
Updated: Apr 26, 2020 9:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Clouds will clear up going into Monday afternoon and temperatures will make it into the upper 70s Monday.
