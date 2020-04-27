Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Care Portal

Lisa McNearney and Tonya Ball join us to talk about care portal.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 6:54 PM
Updated: Apr 27, 2020 6:54 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly
Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
A cold front will push into the region Tuesday which may generate some strong thunderstorm possibilities. The KQ2 Weather team is still tracking models for Tuesday for the potential of severe weather.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories