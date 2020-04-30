Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mass testing shows more than 120 test positive for COVID-19 at Triumph Foods Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Warmer forecast for Friday

Warmer forecast for Friday

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 3:10 PM
Updated: Apr 30, 2020 3:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
We had sunny and warm day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. The winds calmed down and our temperatures were a little warmer on Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories