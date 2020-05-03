Clear
Thunderstorms Monday

Posted: May 3, 2020 9:40 PM
Updated: May 3, 2020 9:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A couple of strong to severe storms are possible with hail and damaging winds being the main threats.
