Clear
Rain and thunderstorms possible today

Posted: May 4, 2020 5:55 AM
Updated: May 4, 2020 5:55 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A couple of strong to severe storms are possible with hail and damaging winds being the main threats.
