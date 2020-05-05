Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

coaches corner

Posted: May 5, 2020 12:02 AM
Updated: May 5, 2020 12:02 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
Savannah
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with showers and storms.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories