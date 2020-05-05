Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A sunny but breezy Tuesday ahead

A sunny but breezy Tuesday ahead

Posted: May 5, 2020 5:55 AM
Updated: May 5, 2020 5:55 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with showers and storms.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories