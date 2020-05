Saint Joseph Broken Clouds 46° Hi: 64° Lo: 40° Feels Like: 46° More Weather Maryville Broken Clouds 48° Hi: 61° Lo: 39° Feels Like: 44° More Weather Savannah Broken Clouds 46° Hi: 62° Lo: 39° Feels Like: 46° More Weather Cameron Scattered Clouds 48° Hi: 62° Lo: 41° Feels Like: 44° More Weather Fairfax Broken Clouds 48° Hi: 62° Lo: 40° Feels Like: 45° More Weather

Strong winds were found through the area Tuesday morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A wind advisory had been issued for the area and will expire at 7pm Tuesday night. Wednesday looks quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.