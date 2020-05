Saint Joseph Broken Clouds 59° Hi: 62° Lo: 40° Feels Like: 59° More Weather Maryville Broken Clouds 59° Hi: 59° Lo: 38° Feels Like: 59° More Weather Savannah Broken Clouds 59° Hi: 61° Lo: 39° Feels Like: 59° More Weather Cameron Scattered Clouds 56° Hi: 60° Lo: 40° Feels Like: 56° More Weather Fairfax Broken Clouds 60° Hi: 60° Lo: 39° Feels Like: 60° More Weather

A cloudy and cooler day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A few scattered showers will be found in and around the area Wednesday afternoon and night. Thursday looks like we could have a few scattered showers and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.