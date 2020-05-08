Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
LaMesa temporarily closes days after dine-in bans lifted
The restaurant sites multiple reasons for the closure. They plan to reopen in one week.
Posted: May 8, 2020 6:38 PM
Updated: May 8, 2020 6:38 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson
Saint Joseph
Clear
54°
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
54°
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
54°
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
52°
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
55°
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
A sunny and cooler day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. A few scattered clouds were around the area has the afternoon started. Saturday looks like we could have a few clouds around and a chance for some late night rain.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
Daily's confirms more COVID-19 cases at plant
Triumph closure petition drawing more signatures after employee death
Latest state numbers: 31 more deaths, 148 new coronavirus cases reported in past 24 hours
City leaders discuss when bars should be allowed to reopen
Triumph Foods worker dies of COVID-19
Buchanan County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death near Gower
Officials say more than 400 Triumph Foods employees are asymptomatic, one doctor says probably not
Northwest Health Services to receive more than $560,000 to expand COVID-19 testing
LifeLine worker who tested positive for COVID-19 fully recovered
ER's seeing a drop in non-COVID patients due to fear of contracting the virus