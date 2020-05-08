Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

LaMesa temporarily closes days after dine-in bans lifted

The restaurant sites multiple reasons for the closure. They plan to reopen in one week.

Posted: May 8, 2020 6:38 PM
Updated: May 8, 2020 6:38 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson
Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
A sunny and cooler day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. A few scattered clouds were around the area has the afternoon started. Saturday looks like we could have a few clouds around and a chance for some late night rain.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories