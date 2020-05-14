Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Baseball has a problem

Baseball has a problem

Posted: May 14, 2020 10:39 PM
Updated: May 14, 2020 10:39 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until Midnight Friday. Thursday's warm front lead to the development of strong to severe storm possibilities around the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories